Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit and run crash on Gallatin Pike South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South and a 60-year-old woman has been arrested regarding the crash.
Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike South near W. Due West Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A silver Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by a 60-year-old woman, reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair.
The pedestrian has been identified as Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison.
Police later found the Chevy on E. Webster Drive and charges against the driver are anticipated later Sunday.
Anyone with information on the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
