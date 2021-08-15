Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit and run crash on Gallatin Pike South

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died in a hit-and-run crash on Gallatin Pike South and a 60-year-old woman has been arrested regarding the crash.

Police say the crash happened in the 1200 block of Gallatin Pike South near W. Due West Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday. A silver Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by a 60-year-old woman, reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian who was in a motorized wheelchair.

The pedestrian has been identified as Stephen Carmon, 60, of Madison.

Police later found the Chevy on E. Webster Drive and charges against the driver are anticipated later Sunday.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss