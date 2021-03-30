1 killed, 2 injured in Trousdale County attack

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 53-year-old Sumner County man has been arrested after an attack that killed a woman and injured two other people at a home in Trousdale County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents began investigating the crime at a residence on Riverview Estates Lane Monday and identified Todd Lee Freeman as the suspected attacker.

Agents said one of the victims, 66-year-old Katherine Crawford Darnell, died as a result of her injuries. Two other people were hurt, but the extent of their injuries was not known.

The TBI has not released any additional information about the attack, which remains under investigation.

Freeman, who is from Castalian Springs, was arrested Monday night in Jackson County on one count of criminal homicide and two counts of attempted murder. He is jailed in Trousdale County without bond.