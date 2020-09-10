1 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Buena Vista neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed when three people were shot in the Buena Vista neighborhood Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the Cheatham Place housing development along Rosa L. Parks Boulevard around 10 p.m.

Metro police reported one man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman and another man were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.