1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are working a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed Thursday night inside of an apartment in North Nashville.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to Village On The Green apartments on Ed Temple Boulevard where they said they located a male shooting victim.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was pronounced dead, investigators explained.

About 30 minutes later, police said another person showed up at TriStar Summit Medical Center with a gunshot wound that was not believed to be life-threatening.

According to investigators, a vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal shooting was also located at the same hospital with evidence inside.

Police said they had detained three people at the hospital, including the person shot, along with several witnesses who were inside the apartment where the shooting reportedly happened.

No additional information was immediately released.

