1 killed, 1 wounded in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in North Nashville Wednesday night.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard and St. Louis Street around 6:30 p.m.

Metro police said the victims were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where one died from their injuries. The other victim was grazed in the arm and expected to survive, according to Metro police.

The suspects were involved in the shooting. Authorities described one as a man wearing a white shirt and tan pants while the other male suspect wore a gray sweat shirt. They fled the scene in a white Chevy Malibu.

Metro police told News 2 the shooting did not involve an active shooter with an assault rifle.

Waffle House shooting survivor James Shaw posted on Instagram, urging his followers to be vigilant following the shooting as there is still no electricity in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

