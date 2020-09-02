1 killed, 1 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting in East Nashville Tuesday night.

Officers responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a shooting on Joseph Avenue, off Dickerson Pike.

When police arrived, they said they located one person dead with a possible gunshot wound to the head.

A second shooting victim had injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to investigators.

No additional information was immediately released, including a description of the shooter or shooters.

(Photo: WKRN)

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.