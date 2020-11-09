1 killed, 1 wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville Sunday night.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to a shooting at South Seventh Street and Dew Street in the area of the James A. Cayce Homes.

When police arrived, they said they located two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men died as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

The condition of the other man shot was not released and no description of the shooter was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.