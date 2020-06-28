Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 1 injured in Joelton shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been charged in the murder of his nephew and attempted murder of his nephew’s girlfriend inside a home they shared on the 8000 block of Jackman Road.

William Gardner (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. According to Metro Police, 77-year-old William Gardner reportedly kicked in a bedroom door and shot 54-year-old Jerry Birdwell and 55-year-old Tammy Cornwell. Birdwell died at the scene, and Cornwell was struck in the arm. The couple reportedly had previous disputes with Gardner.

Gardner left the scene and was later arrested near the Madison precinct. He is charged with criminal homicide and attempted murder.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage