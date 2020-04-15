1 killed; 1 facing charges in Robertson County crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was killed and another driver is facing criminal charges in her death after a Wednesday morning crash on Highway 49 in Robertson County.

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. A 2008 BMW sedan driven by 26-year-old Ricardo Avina Rosales of Nashville was traveling westbound on Highway 49 when Rosales tried to pass a vehicle in front of him and lost control. Rosales went into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2018 Ford Fusion driven by 43-year-old Linda Dyer of Pleasant View. Rosales’ car rolled over into the ditch and Dyer’s car came to a rest on the shoulder.

Dyer was killed in the crash. Both Dyer and Rosales were wearing their seatbelts.

Rosales is facing charges of vehicular homicide and driving on a suspended license. Toxicology reports have been requested on Rosales to see if drugs or alcohol were in his system during the crash.





News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage