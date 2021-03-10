1 killed, 1 facing charges in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Tenn., (WKRN) — A fight between two women turns deadly in Columbia Tuesday night.

Columbia Police were called to the scene on Academy Court around 8p.m. When officers arrived, they found Clarissa Hernandez Keiser, 22, wounded. Shortly after, they identified Chaisty Dawn Jones, 35, as the alleged shooter.

News 2 reported Keiser was airlifted to a hospital Tuesday night, but later, she succumbed to her injuries.

Investigators said Jones will be charged with 1st degree murder upon her release from medical treatment. More charges are possible in this incident.