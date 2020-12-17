1 killed, 1 critically wounded in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and critically wounded another in Antioch late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a reported shooting around 11:50 p.m. at a residence on Dover Glen Drive, which is off Murfreesboro Pike and Edge O’ Lake Drive.

One shooting victim was pronounced dead, while another was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to police. Officers said a black Audi left the scene and had not been located.

No additional information was immediately released.

The fatal shooting happened about 40 minutes after another off Whites Creek Pike, in which one man was killed. Police have not said whether they are investigating any possible connection between the shootings.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.