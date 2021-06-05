1 injured in West Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured after being shot in West Nashville Saturday night.
The Nashville Fire Department says crews were sent to the 5700 block of Robertson Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. to assist Metro police after receiving a report that someone had been shot.
When crews arrived, they found one person who had been shot.
Officials did not release any information regarding a potential suspect or the patient’s condition.
