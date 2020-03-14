1 injured in West Nashville shooting Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to a home in the 3000 block of Clifton Avenue in Nashville just after 10:30 p.m. Friday. Officers learned there was a large gathering in the area and a female victim was outside a home when she was confronted by a male who shot her in the abdomen.

Investigators said the victim was only able to tell them the suspect left in a dark-colored car before an ambulance took her to the hospital for treatment. At last check, Metro police said the victim was being taken into surgery, but the severity of her injuries is unknown.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. All callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.