NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting Sunday night in South Nashville.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Marshall Hollow Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, crews found a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and wkrn.com for updates.