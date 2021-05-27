1 injured in officer-involved shooting near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting just outside Springfield Thursday afternoon.

According to Smokey Barn News, the shooting happened just after 3 p.m. at Rawls Auto Salvage on Kimneys Road.

Robertson County EMS reports a 44-year-old man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight in critical condition.

Specific details of the shooting have not yet been released.

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement regarding the shooting:

“The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office can confirm there has been an officer-involved shooting. The Sheriff’s Office has requested the TBI to investigate.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has confirmed agents are assessing the scene and that an update will be provided “as soon as possible.”