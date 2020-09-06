1 injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting in North Nashville, Metro police confirmed Sunday.

Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Seifried Street, where they found a woman sitting in the yard with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers say the victim told them the suspect was still in the home. They followed the blood trail that led back to another home on Seifried Street, where they gave verbal commands to people inside the home. The suspect was arrested without incident.

Police say the suspect is the sister of the victim.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.