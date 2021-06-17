1 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday evening.

The Nashville Fire Department says crews responded to the 500 block of Douglas Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

No information on a suspect has been released. Additional details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.