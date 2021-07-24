1 injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in an East Nashville shooting Saturday afternoon.

The Nashville Fire Department tells News 2 crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Gallatin Avenue just after 1 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When crews arrived on scene, they found Metro police officers assessing the scene.

Once crews were given the “all clear” from police, they assessed and transported the victim to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.