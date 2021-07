NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in Midtown.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday in a Division Street parking lot that’s between The Slider House and Hopsmith Tavern.

Metro police said one person was shot and taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment, but have not released the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No arrests have been announced at this time.