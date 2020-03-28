1 injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in Mt. Juliet, 3 arrested

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people were charged after someone was injured in a shooting in Mt. Juliet Friday.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a possible shooting on Lake Haven Drive after a resident reported a shot was fired between two vehicles in the roadway.

Deputies learned the victim was shot in the lower part of their body.

Investigators later found one of the suspected vehicles with Kevin J. McClain, 20, and a juvenile. A deputy also located Cody D. Rotroff, 19, who was associated with the incident. All three were charged, including the 17-year-old juvenile.



Kevin J. McClain and Cody D. Rotroff (Courtesy: WCSO)

“The altercation appears to be drug-related. The witnesses were able to give a detailed description of the vehicles that were involved and that allowed our deputies to locate them very quickly,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a press release. “These young men that were involved range from 17-20 years old and are making bad choices early in their lives that can be detrimental to themselves and others. The deputies who responded were diligent in their efforts and took those responsible quickly into custody.”

According to WCSO, McClain was charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Aggravated Robbery and Rotroff was charged with one count of Aggravated Robbery. The juvenile has pending charges and is being held at the juvenile detention center while waiting on a court hearing.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.

