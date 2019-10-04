1 injured in drive-by shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —One person was injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Nashville Thursday night.

The victim walked to the Star Market on Lafayette Street around 11:15 p.m.

Metro police said the victim was shot by someone driving a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were unable to locate a crime scene.

No additional information was released.

