1 injured in drive-by shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —One person was injured in a drive-by shooting just south of downtown Nashville Thursday night.
The victim walked to the Star Market on Lafayette Street around 11:15 p.m.
Metro police said the victim was shot by someone driving a dark-colored SUV.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers were unable to locate a crime scene.
No additional information was released.
