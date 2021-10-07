1 injured in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Thursday morning.

Police say at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Woodland Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 54-year-old man who had been shot in the neck. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the shooting stems from an argument between two people. Both people allegedly fired shots before leaving the scene.

Investigators processed the scene for evidence and are actively pursuing leads to identify everyone involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 931-388-2727.