1 injured in Clarksville shooting, police investigating

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Clarksville are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call at around 4:43 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Greenwood Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Tennova Hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, Greenwood Avenue is currently closed from Kleeman to Lynes Street as detectives investigate.