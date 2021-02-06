1 in custody for murder of 15-year-old Antioch teen, second suspect remains at large

Metro police are searching for 16-year-old Wilton Alexander and 15-year-old Trameisha Farri who are wanted for Thursday’s murder of Edgar Utley V.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of two suspects wanted for murdering Edgar Utley V on his front porch in Antioch has surrendered to police.

Metro police say 15-year-old Trameisha Farris surrendered at juvenile detention Saturday. Her alleged accomplice, 16-year-old Wilton Alexander, is still at large.

UPDATE: Trameisha Farris surrendered at juvenile detention a short time ago. Wilton Alexander remains at large. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. https://t.co/z8KeolctCd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 6, 2021

Farris and Alexander are believed to be responsible for murdering Utley on Thursday.

Police say a female, believed to be Farris, visited Utley before his murder. They were inside Utley’s home for about 10 minutes before walking out on the front porch. A male gunman was hiding there, approached Utley and shot him.

Police believe robbery was the motive.

Anyone with information on Alexander’s whereabouts or the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.