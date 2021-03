Murfreesboro police are investigating a shooting near Sevier Street and University Avenue. PHOTO: MPD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are investigating a shooting near Sevier Street and University Avenue.

According to police, one person was shot and another was grazed by a bullet.

A possible suspect is in custody who crashed a stolen car on Middle Tennessee Boulevard following a pursuit. Police said four crashes were caused by the suspect while fleeing.

This is an ongoing information.