1 in custody after multi-county pursuit ends in Maury Co.; manhunt underway for 1 still on foot

HAMPSHIRE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports one suspect is in custody and another is on the run following a multi-county police pursuit.

According to THP, a vehicle pursuit began in Centerville and spanned to Maury County. The pursuit ended in Hampshire, just west of Columbia.

The Williamson County Sheriff said the pursuit started as a traffic stop and a man started shooting and throwing things out of the window.

Troopers tell News 2 they are headed to US Highway 412 at North Cross Bridges where a THP chopper is currently helping search for a suspect on foot.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, Hampshire Pike is shut down for a vehicle crash and a manhunt for a person fleeing from law enforcement.

Maury County Public Schools tell News 2 all students from Hampshire Unit School have been dismissed with the exception of one bus. We’re told that bus route is being impacted by police activity.