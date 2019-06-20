1 in custody, 1 at large after robbery attempt at North Nashville Popeye’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man has been arrested and another is on the run after an armed robbery attempt at a North Nashville restaurant Wednesday night.

It happened at the Popeye’s on Jefferson Street around 11 p.m.

Metro police reported the victim walked outside the restaurant and two suspects pointed a gun to his head and pushed him back inside.

The suspects tried to break into the safe but could not open it, according to Metro police.

They ran away but Metro police saw them running and one was taken into custody. He was identified as 32-year-old Marcus Akins.

Marcus Akins (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)



K-9 officers were brought in to track the second suspect but were not successful.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.



