1 hurt in overnight shooting near La Vergne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Sunshine Court, just north of La Vergne, around 1:00 a.m.

Investigators said it appears several people armed with handguns and long guns started shooting at a group of people near a home on Sunshine Court.

One person was shot in the abdomen and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn what prompted the shooting.

No suspects have been named at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.