1 hospitalized following West Nashville shooting, police search for gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a shooting in West Nashville, according to a release from Metro Police.

It happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on California Avenue.

Police said the shooter went up to the 56-year-old victim with a gun behind his back. The encounter led to a physical fight between the suspect and the victim before the gunman fired his weapon.

The victim remains in the hospital in serious condition. The motive of the shooting has not been determined yet.

If you recognize the gunman, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

