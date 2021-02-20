1 dead in Putnam County shooting

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Putnam County Saturday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says at around 2:30 p.m. deputies and Monterey police officers responded to a call for a shooting at a county owned waste management facility, located in the 2700 block of Old Walton Road.

Investigators say one person has died and the crime scene is being worked as a homicide. A person of interest has also been questioned regarding the shooting.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is helping with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.