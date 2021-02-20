1 dead in Putnam County shooting

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Pixabay / Getty Images)

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Putnam County Saturday afternoon.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says at around 2:30 p.m. deputies and Monterey police officers responded to a call for a shooting at a county owned waste management facility, located in the 2700 block of Old Walton Road.

Investigators say one person has died and the crime scene is being worked as a homicide. A person of interest has also been questioned regarding the shooting.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is helping with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Don't Miss

Trending Stories