1 dead after shooting in Buena Vista neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A shooting has left one person dead in Nashville’s historic Buena Vista neighborhood.

It happened late Saturday night just before 11 p.m. in the 900 block of Monroe Street in North Nashville.

Police confirmed the victim killed was a man, but have yet to release his identity or age.

Metro Police have labeled the shooting as a homicide, but a suspect or motive has yet to be released.

No additional information was immediately released. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.