1 dead after shooting at South Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after one person was fatally shot at an apartment complex in South Nashville early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Edmondson Pike in the area of Nolensville Pike and Harding Place.

Police said three people were inside of an apartment, when one of them was shot. The male victim was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to investigators.

The gunman ran from the scene and had not been located, police said.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on this crime or other crimes can call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here. You may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.