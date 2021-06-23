1 dead, 2 injured after ‘random shooting’ in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead after what police are calling a “random shooting” in Gallatin.

Gallatin police tell News 2 the incident started when officers responded to what originally was a call regarding a man having a medical emergency. The man then started shooting at two people riding bikes along Lock 4 Road at the park near the lake.

Police say the man who fired the shots was later found dead inside a car. Lock 4 Road is closed near the end of the park.

One person was air-lifted to a local hospital for treatment. Another woman was grazed by a bullet, treated for her injuries and later released, according to police.

Police also say there is no reason to believe there is any threat to the public.

News 2 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with new information once it’s made available.