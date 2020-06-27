Victim shot and killed while walking into her house in Madison

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting in Madison Friday evening.

According to MNPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Cumberland Boulevard around 11:30 p.m.

Detectives learned the victim was returning from a store when she ran into the house saying she had been shot in the abdomen, but didn’t say what happened. Her roommates told police they did not hear anything sounding like a gunshot, but a neighbor reported hearing what sounded like two gunshots just before the incident.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Their investigation is ongoing.

