1 dead, 1 wounded in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One man was killed and another person wounded in a shooting in Clarksville Thursday afternoon.

Clarksville police responded around 3 p.m. to a call of gunshots fired on West Concord Drive off Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they determined two people had suffered gunshot wounds. Police said one of the people died as a result of his injuries, while another was transported to a hospital and was stable.

No additional information was immediately released, including a possible motive.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5556, the Tipsline 931-645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

