1 critically wounded in East Nashville stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a stabbing that critically injured one person in East Nashville late Monday night.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to a stabbing on West Trinity Lane near Dickerson Pike.

When police arrived, they located an adult suffering from at least one stab wound. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to officers.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.