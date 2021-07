NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured after a shooting Sunday night.

Metro police say the shooting happened at around 10:37 p.m. in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike. An adult was critically injured and the suspect is not in custody.

No information on the suspect(s) was released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and wkrn.com for updates.