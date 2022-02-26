NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.
According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rural Hill Road.
Officers say the person stabbed is facing critical injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
A suspect has not been placed into custody, and officers are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.