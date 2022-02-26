NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that left one person critically injured early Saturday morning.

According to Metro police, the stabbing happened just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of Rural Hill Road.

Officers say the person stabbed is facing critical injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A suspect has not been placed into custody, and officers are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.