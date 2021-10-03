1 critically injured in stabbing on Murfreesboro Pike

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Generic Knife Stabbing_469638

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that left one person critically injured.

Police say officers responded to a call for a stabbing at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The adult victim was critically injured.

The suspect is not in custody and no other information was released.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss