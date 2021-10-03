1 critically injured in stabbing on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a stabbing that left one person critically injured.
Police say officers responded to a call for a stabbing at around 3:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike. The adult victim was critically injured.
The suspect is not in custody and no other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.