ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was critically injured in a shooting in Antioch late Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Mt. View Road around 10:43 p.m. 

According to Metro police, the shooting victim faces critical injuries. 

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

No additional information was immediately released. 

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.