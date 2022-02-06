ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway after one person was critically injured in a shooting in Antioch late Saturday night.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Mt. View Road around 10:43 p.m.
According to Metro police, the shooting victim faces critical injuries.
A suspect is not in custody at this time.
No additional information was immediately released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.