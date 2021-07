NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured after a shooting at a gas station on Brick Church Pike Saturday evening.

Metro police say officers responded to the Exon gas station located at 2200 Brick Church Pike at around 7 p.m. in regard to a shooting.

At the scene, police found one person who had been shot at critically injured.

The suspect is not in custody and no other information was released.