Man dead after shooting outside North Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person has died after a shooting in North Nashville early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 800 block of 17th Avenue North.

Police say 40-year-old Anthone Anglin reportedly left an apartment at around 3:30 a.m. after visiting a friend. Just minutes later, officers responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the parking lot.

Officers arrived on scene and found Anglin critically wounded, sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation, according to police.