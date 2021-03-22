1 arrested, 1 life-flighted following Hopkinsville shooting

Hopkinsville police have arrested a woman who allegedly shot another female in the arm Monday.

According to police, Shequita Buckner shot a female through the arm with a handgun. The shooting took place in the 2700 block of Kenwood Drive around 11 a.m. Police said Buckner “unlawfully and intentionally” caused serious physical injury.

The victim was life-flighted to Skyline Medical Center due to her injuries.

Buckner was arrested a short time later on a first-degree assault warrant.