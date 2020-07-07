1 arrested, 1 airlifted with injuries following Tuesday afternoon Lewisburg shooting

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are investigating a Lewisburg shooting that took place in the Marshall County parking lot around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Police tell News 2 Javarria Rucker was air lifted to Huntsville, Alabama for treatment. They say witnesses identified Trevin Pigg as the shooter. He was seen running from the scene and was found at his home on Skyline Drive. Pigg was arrested by Marshall County deputies and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. He suffered a gunshot to his leg.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Lewisburg Police at (931) 359-3800.