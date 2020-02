HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Hendersonville are searching for a woman who they say stole checks from drop boxes at two Hendersonville businesses and cashed them under a stolen identity.

According to Hendersonville Police, the crime happened on January 6 and January 9. The suspect altered and deposited the checks into a fraudulent bank account. She then made several purchases at local stores and used several ATMs around the Nashville area.