Crime scene in East Nashville ends with suspect stuck with stolen truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A bizarre turn of events in East Nashville after an alleged criminal finds themselves stuck with flat tires on a stolen truck.

It started with a construction crew’s stolen truck. The truck was taken from the Speedway on Cahal Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

But, the alleged thief didn’t get far, ending up with two flat tires less than a half mile away on Chase Street.

“I just heard a car like barrel down this driveway,” Jacob Logan told News 2. He came outside his home to find a woman with the work truck and two flat tires.

“She had some other guys show up, and they were trying to get the tractor trailer backed out through this driveway, so I came out and asked if they were with a company or anything,” he continued, “They sort of got jittery, and the guys drove away, and she tried to back out really quick and tore up the yard a lot, got a lot of this edging knocked down.”

In the process Logan said she also damaged the property of three other neighbors hitting a car, a house and a tree as she tried to flee.

“She was trying to back out of the driveway. Obviously not experienced, because the trailer was going all over.” Logan said she gave up on the fight to get the stolen truck and trailer out of the driveway, but video footage showed she continued to check car doors and take items from the neighborhood stashing it in the truck.

“Just random stuff from everywhere,” Logan explained.

The woman was last seen on video grabbing two guitars from the truck before taking off on foot back through the neighborhood. Logan said she left the stolen truck with another guitar, a keyboard and a purse among the items still inside.

Employees of Sammie Gibbs Construction said they were just glad to get their stolen truck and property back.

Brandy Hunter with Sammie’s said. “We discovered some flat tires, and I think apparently (she) had driven into a guide-wire, so it was wrapped around the transmission.”

“We found some guitars, keyboard and a purse and some maybe personal belongings, so apparently they made a trip somewhere before landing here,” Hunter said.

Anyone with information on the woman seen in the video is asked to call Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.