Crews working to fix major water line break in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are attempting to fix a major water line break in Lawrence County, according to a Facebook post from Lawrenceburg Utility Systems.

It happened on Highway 43 near Crockett Cinemas.

“With the temperatures dropping like they have pipes will burst and breakdown. Our crews are in the hole fixing this main break in 25 degree temperatures, but when wet the temperature is much more dangerous.”

Officials urge caution while traveling in the area as the water spray will instantly freeze on roads, vehicle and crews.