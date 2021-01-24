Crews working to contain fuel spill on Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are on the scene of a fuel leak on Briley Parkway in Nashville, according to Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officials.

NFD says Metro DEC Dispatchers called them for a traffic collision at 6:30 a.m. near mile marker 19 E. The report stated a fuel tanker was off the road and there was fuel leaking.

HazMat crews responded to the scene and firefighters brought foam to help contain the spill.

NFD officials told News 2 they are took at least one person to Vanderbilt. However, the extent of their injuries are not clear at this time. Crews are still on the scene addressing the leak.

Anyone traveling in the area should use caution and try to take an alternate route.