Crews work to restore power in several counties following devastating floods in Middle Tennessee

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An electric utility company in Hickman County says thousands are still without power following devastating floods over the weekend.

A release from Meriwether Lewis Electric states crews are working tirelessly to restore power quickly and safely. This also includes water services in some areas.

There are still 2,500 without power in Humphreys County. Crews are also working to connect homes with businesses to assist in cleanup efforts. A mobile operations center is also currently being established there.

Around 200 people are still without power in Hickman County. Crews are working scattered outages in the area of Paul Fields Road, Highway 48 North, West Sugar Creek and Camp Meribah. Crews were able to restore power to the Bon Aqua-Lyles Utility pump late Sunday night.

The release also states that in Houston County, there are a few isolated situations but they are almost back to normal operations.

As power continues to become restored, MLConnect broadband is able to determine what repairs are actually needed on the network. Crews are working diligently on this.

Officials say MLEC crews from other counties are helping in restoration efforts and additional crews from Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation and Service Electric are working to assist as well.

“It is a critical time in our restoration process for lineworkers in all counties and office personnel in Waverly establishing a new work space,” says MLEC President and CEO Keith Carnahan. “We are grateful for the support and patience of all those we serve.”

If you do not have electric service, please use the MLEC mobile app or the after-hours call center at 1-888-879-6038. Have your phone number, address and name on the MLEC account ready.

