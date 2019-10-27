Crews work to restore power, clear streets

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews from the CDE Lightband and the Clarksville Street Department remain busy Sunday restoring power and clearing streets of trees and other debris strewn by a powerful storm that hit the area Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, The CDE reported at 3 p.m. Sunday that 19,000 customers were still without power, but noted that crews were working non-stop to shore up or replace damaged poles and systems.

Crews from utilities in Murfreesboro, Lenoir City, Gallatin and Tullahoma in Tennessee, and from Huntsville, Alabama, also have rushed to Clarksville to help battle the damage.

The CDE advised that some customers may be without power through Tuesday because of the extent of damages to its power system.

The CDE also released a statement:

“It’s important to understand that the system sustained major damages, taking on 40 mph winds with gusts of 60-75 mph,” Taylor said. “CDE’s power restoration process begins with accessing damages at the substations and getting all circuits operational. Then the focus turns to the distribution system or primary lines. From there, we examine and repair the tap lines that feed all the neighborhoods.”

On Sunday afternoon Street Department officials were still warning motorists to be cautious at traffic signals because some remained inoperable because of power outages.

All drivers are advised that vehicles should come to a complete stop before proceeding through a dark traffic signal.



The CDE released important tips for residents during the outage as follows:

Treat every downline like it’s hot, or energized, and stay clear.